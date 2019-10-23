UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Defense Secretary Arrives In Iraq Over Pull-out U.S. Troops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 06:42 PM

U.S. defense secretary arrives in Iraq over pull-out U.S. troops

The U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrived in Iraq on Wednesday to hold talks with Iraqi leaders about the pull-out of the U.S. troops from northern Syria, an Iraqi Defense Ministry source said

BAGHDAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrived in Iraq on Wednesday to hold talks with Iraqi leaders about the pull-out of the U.S. troops from northern Syria, an Iraqi Defense Ministry source said.

Esper arrived in the capital of Baghdad in the morning and held a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Najah al-Shammari, discussing the U.S. troops withdrew from northern Syria, the source from the ministry media office told Xinhua.

The U.S. Defense Secretary is also expected to meet with top Iraqi officials, including Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, over cooperation in the fight against terrorism and providing support to the Iraqi forces, the source said.

He will also meet U.S. commanders stationed in the country.

Esper's visit came a day after the Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) said in a statement that the U.S. forces crossing into Iraq as part of their withdrawal operation from Syria have no permission to stay in Iraq.

It said that "all U.S. forces withdrawing from Syria have been approved to enter the Kurdistan region to move out of Iraq, but there is no approval for these forces to remain inside Iraq." The JOC statement contradicts Esper's announcement on Sunday that roughly 1,000 U.S. troops withdrawing from the northeastern Syria will be repositioned into western Iraq to help defend the war-torn country against the Islamic State (IS) militants.

The United States has been withdrawing around 1,000 U.S. troops from northern Syria amid Turkey's military operations targeting the Kurdish forces in several parts of northeastern Syria launched about two weeks ago.

Originally, over 5,000 U.S. troops have been deployed in Iraq to support the Iraqi forces during the battles against IS militants.

The troops were part of the U.S.-led international coalition that has also been conducting air raids against IS targets in both Iraq and Syria.

Related Topics

Militants Prime Minister Syria Turkey Iraq Visit Baghdad United States Sunday Media All From Top

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf takes Northern into the final of the Na ..

13 minutes ago

Sindh govt allows 0.5 per cent job quota for trans ..

40 minutes ago

AAC visited GHS Kamabt

2 minutes ago

Infant dies as Greek coastguard hits migrant boat

2 minutes ago

Three arrested, spice factory sealed for adulterat ..

2 minutes ago

Hepatitis campaign to continue till Oct 25

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.