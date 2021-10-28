US Denaturalizes, Deports Rwandan Man for Participating in 1994 Genocide - Justice Dept.

The US citizenship of a native Rwandan man living in the state of New York has been revoked and the man left the United States under a judge's deportation order, the Justice Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021)

"The complaint against (Peter) Kalimu alleged that he participated in two attacks on Tutsi families in his neighborhood during the genocide, and that he looted property from Tutsi families whose houses he then destroyed. Kalimu denied these allegations," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Kalimu was living in Rwanda in 1994, during a violent conflict known as the Rwandan genocide, in which majority Hutus committed mass murder against ethnic Tutsis.

An estimated 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus died as a result, the release said.

Kalimu admitted that he was ineligible for citizenship because he engaged in welfare fraud in New York in 2003-2004 - one of the allegations in the civil denaturalization complaint - and agreed to denaturalization, the release added.

The Justice Department obtained an order from the US District Court for the Western District of New York revoking Kalimu's US citizenship by consent. A US immigration judge later ordered Kalimu's removal from the country for making false statements to procure citizenship and he left the country last week, according to the release.