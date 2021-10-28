UrduPoint.com

US Denaturalizes, Deports Rwandan Man For Participating In 1994 Genocide - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 11:57 PM

US Denaturalizes, Deports Rwandan Man for Participating in 1994 Genocide - Justice Dept.

The US citizenship of a native Rwandan man living in the state of New York has been revoked and the man left the United States under a judge's deportation order, the Justice Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The US citizenship of a native Rwandan man living in the state of New York has been revoked and the man left the United States under a judge's deportation order, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"The complaint against (Peter) Kalimu alleged that he participated in two attacks on Tutsi families in his neighborhood during the genocide, and that he looted property from Tutsi families whose houses he then destroyed. Kalimu denied these allegations," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Kalimu was living in Rwanda in 1994, during a violent conflict known as the Rwandan genocide, in which majority Hutus committed mass murder against ethnic Tutsis.

An estimated 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus died as a result, the release said.

Kalimu admitted that he was ineligible for citizenship because he engaged in welfare fraud in New York in 2003-2004 - one of the allegations in the civil denaturalization complaint - and agreed to denaturalization, the release added.

The Justice Department obtained an order from the US District Court for the Western District of New York revoking Kalimu's US citizenship by consent. A US immigration judge later ordered Kalimu's removal from the country for making false statements to procure citizenship and he left the country last week, according to the release.

Related Topics

Murder Died Man New York Rwanda United States Citizenship From Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Nazarbayev Prize ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Nazarbayev Prize for a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Wor ..

25 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah’s economy set for healthy growth ..

Ras Al Khaimah’s economy set for healthy growth post-pandemic

55 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai, an opportunity to learn from UAE: ..

Expo 2020 Dubai, an opportunity to learn from UAE: Minister of Foreign Affairs o ..

1 hour ago
 AED4.9 bn of weeklong real estate transactions rec ..

AED4.9 bn of weeklong real estate transactions recorded in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Breast cancer situation very serious in Balochista ..

Breast cancer situation very serious in Balochistan: Dr Rubaba

9 minutes ago
 Following the golden teachings of the last Prophet ..

Following the golden teachings of the last Prophet (PBUH) is the only way to ach ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.