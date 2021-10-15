UrduPoint.com

US Deputy Secretary Sherman Says Held 'Productive' Meeting With Russia's Overchuk

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Thursday she had a productive meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and that the Biden administration will continue to seek a stable relationship with Russia.

"Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk and I had a productive meeting today," Sherman wrote on Twitter. "The United States will continue to work for a stable and predictable relationship with Russia while calling for more robust action on climate and to ensure European energy security."

