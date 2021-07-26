US Deputy State Secretary Raises Cybersecurity, Human Rights Concerns in Talks With China

In her talks with Chinese officials, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman raised concerns over cybersecurity and human rights violations, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) In her talks with Chinese officials, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman raised concerns over cybersecurity and human rights violations, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

Sherman traveled to China from July 25-26 for meetings with Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi and other officials. She expressed Washingotn's condolences over the devastating floods in Henan.

"She raised our concerns about human rights, including Beijing's anti-democratic crackdown in Hong Kong; the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang; abuses in Tibet; and the curtailing of media access and freedom of the press. She also spoke about our concerns about Beijing's conduct in cyberspace; across the Taiwan Strait; and in the East and South China Seas," Price said in a press release.

Sherman also reiterated concerns about China's unwillingness to "cooperate with the World Health Organization and allow a second phase investigation in the PRC into COVID-19's origins."

"The Deputy Secretary and State Councilor Wang had a frank and open discussion about a range of issues, demonstrating the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between our two countries ... The Deputy Secretary affirmed the importance of cooperation in areas of global interest, such as the climate crisis, counternarcotics, nonproliferation, and regional concerns including DPRK, Iran, Afghanistan, and Burma," Price added.