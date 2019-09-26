(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The United States publicly designated Cuba 's leader Raul Castro for involvement in gross violations of human rights, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Department [of State] is publicly designating Raul Modesto Castro Ruz, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and First Secretary of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces.

.. due to his involvement in gross violations of human rights," Pompeo said.

Pompeo pointed out that the United States has also designated other Cuban citizens, including Castro's relatives, who are involved in human rights abuses or corruption, adding that the designees may be ineligible for entry into the United States.