UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Designates Russian Pipe-Laying Vessel, Owner - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 01:00 AM

US Designates Russian Pipe-Laying Vessel, Owner - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The US Treasury on Monday added Russia's Fortuna pipe-laying vessel and its owner KVT-RUS to yet another sanction regime intended to prevent the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas-exporting rout.

Both the Russian-flagged vessel and the company were designated under Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act (PEESA) in addition to Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) used against them earlier, according to a Treasury statement.

Nord Stream 2, a planned 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas annually from Russia to Germany, is subject to US pressure, as Washington is viewing it as a threat to the energy security of Europe and Ukraine.

The White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that US President Joe Biden remains adamant in its opposition to the project and contemplates both sanctions and a dialogue with European allies in an attempt to stop it.

"President Biden's view remains that Nord Stream 2 is a bad deal.

It's a bad deal because it divides Europe, it exposes Ukraine and Central Europe to Russian manipulations and because it goes against Europe's own stated energy and security bills, which I think is a shared concern," she said during a press briefing.

She said the US is continuing to monitor activity to complete or to certify the pipeline and if such activity takes place will make a determination on applicability of sanctions.

"And sanctions are only one of many important tools to ensure energy security. We are also going to work with our allies and partners to reinforce European energy security to safeguard against the sort of predatory behavior we have warned against," Psaki added.

Last week, the Handelsblatt reported that the United States is already in talks with Germany on the future of the project offering it to devise a "stoppage mechanism" for Nord Stream 2 in the event of violations of human rights by Russia and to reinforce guarantees to Ukraine that it will remain a supplier of energy resources to the European Union.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Washington White House European Union Company Germany Nord United States Gas Event From Opposition

Recent Stories

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Serbian Assi ..

30 minutes ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets defence m ..

45 minutes ago

UAE Commander of Air Force and Air Defense receive ..

45 minutes ago

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

59 minutes ago

US-UAE Business Council names Tomislav Mihaljevic, ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed continues tours of IDEX 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.