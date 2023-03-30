UrduPoint.com

US Did Not Contact Russia About Arrested WSJ Correspondent - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 07:52 PM

The United States has not yet officially contacted Russia regarding the issue of arrested Wall Street Journal Moscow bureau correspondent Evan Gershkovich, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeny Ivanov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The United States has not yet officially contacted Russia regarding the issue of arrested Wall Street Journal Moscow bureau correspondent Evan Gershkovich, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeny Ivanov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow has decided to arrest Gershkovich for two months over espionage suspicions.

"No, they did not contact us," Ivanov said in response to a relevant question.

