US Diplomat Reiterates Opposition to Nord Stream 2 in Meeting With German Counterpart

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The US Deputy State Secretary Wendy Sherman has reiterated Washington's opposition to Nord Stream 2 pipeline project in a meeting with German counterpart Miguel Berger, the Department's spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with German State Secretary Miguel Berger today in Washington, D.C.

," Price said in a release. "The Deputy Secretary [Sherman] underscored the importance of European energy security, reiterating the United States' opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline."

The two officials also reaffirmed their support for the sovereignty of Ukraine and territorial integrity in the face of alleged Russian aggression while underscoring the need for Kiev to make continued progress on reforms.