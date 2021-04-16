US Does Not Want Conflict With Russia - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The United States does not seek conflict with Russia after imposing a new round of sanctions against the country, President Joe Biden said in a speech.

"The United States is not looking to kickoff a cycle of escalation and conflict with Russia," Biden said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Washington imposed sanctions on 32 Russian entities and individuals for their alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election and the purported hacking of US software supply chain networks. Russia has repeatedly refuted all accusations of its engagement in US elections meddling and cyberattacks.