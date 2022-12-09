UrduPoint.com

US DOJ Officials Frustrated By 1-for-1 Swap Deal Leaving Whelan Out - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 12:40 AM

US DOJ Officials Frustrated by 1-for-1 Swap Deal Leaving Whelan Out - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) US Justice Department officials expressed frustration the Biden administration was unable to secure Paul Whelan along with American basketball player Brittney Griner in exchange for Russian businessman Viktor Bout, CNN reported on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia released Griner from prison in exchange for the United States releasing Bout. The latter was serving a 25-year sentence in the United States for alleged arms dealing.

The report said, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the one-for-one prisoner exchange was finalized in the past week.

US law enforcement officials from the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration strongly objected to the deal due to the number of years and elaborate efforts it took to try to capture Bout, the report said.

Law enforcement officials believe that the heavy amount of attention for Griner's release across social media put pressure on the Biden administration to agree to Russia's terms for the prisoner swap.

In late July, Western media reported that the United States had proposed to Russia that Moscow and Washington exchange Bout, sentenced in 2012 to 25 years in a US prison on charges of conspiring to murder American citizens, export anti-aircraft missiles and financially support terrorism, for US Marine Paul Whelan, sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in a Russian prison for spying, and Griner, sentenced in 2022 to nine years for illegally bringing cannabis oil to Russia.

Related Topics

Murder Prisoner Exchange Moscow Russia Washington Social Media Oil United States Turkish Lira July FBI 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Austria Losing Neutral Status Harms Moscow-Vienna ..

Austria Losing Neutral Status Harms Moscow-Vienna Relations - Russian Ambassador

6 minutes ago
 S.Africa's Mkhize lies in wait, should Ramaphosa f ..

S.Africa's Mkhize lies in wait, should Ramaphosa fall

1 hour ago
 EU Journalist Association Calls Latvian Decision o ..

EU Journalist Association Calls Latvian Decision on Russia's TV Rain Violation o ..

1 hour ago
 President urges politicians to reduce political po ..

President urges politicians to reduce political polarization through democratic ..

1 hour ago
 Govt. never object to hold talks with PTI: Kaira

Govt. never object to hold talks with PTI: Kaira

1 hour ago
 Celine Dion cancels shows due to 'rare neurologica ..

Celine Dion cancels shows due to 'rare neurological disorder'

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.