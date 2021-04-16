UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Earmarks $33Mln To Expand COVID-19 Testing Of Minority Students - Health Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 12:50 AM

US Earmarks $33Mln to Expand COVID-19 Testing of Minority Students - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The US launched a 2-year program with $33 million in funding for grants to develop COVID-19 testing protocols that would allow a safe return of students to schools during an extended pandemic, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Thursday.

"Establishing frequent COVID-19 testing protocols for schools in vulnerable and underserved communities is essential to the safe return to school effort, and these projects will inform decision makers on the best strategies to accomplish this," NIH said in a press release.

The $33 million provided by American Rescue Plan will fund projects at 10 institutions across eight states over the next two years "to build evidence on safely returning students, teachers and support staff to in-person school in areas with vulnerable and underserved populations," the release said.

Some projects will involve at-home COVID-19 testing, while others will use pooled, in-school testing approaches. Participants will receive either molecular or antigen tests, which can detect SARS-CoV-2 infection in samples from nasal swabs or saliva. Researchers will obtain parental consent prior to administering the diagnostic tests to children, the release said.

The release did not explain the rationale for a two-year program, although the research - which will also explore the effectiveness of mitigation measures such as social distancing and face masks in schools - could presumably benefit minority students in future pandemics should the current COVID-19 outbreak end earlier.

Related Topics

Minority From Best Million

Recent Stories

Condolence meeting held to pay tribute to I.A Rehm ..

2 hours ago

Overseas Pakistanis to get succession certificates ..

2 hours ago

Poll Finds 63% of US Adults Believe Acquittal in F ..

2 hours ago

US Reneges on Deploying Destroyers in Black Sea to ..

2 hours ago

Violence in Nigeria Causes EU Concern Over Humanit ..

2 hours ago

France's Covid-19 deaths pass 100,000: health auth ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.