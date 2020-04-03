UrduPoint.com
US Eases Blood Donor Rules Amid Pandemic - Health Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:40 AM

US Eases Blood Donor Rules Amid Pandemic - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The US government is easing donor restrictions due to a shortage of blood during the coronavirus pandemic, the food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in a press release on Thursday.

"Based on recently completed studies and epidemiologic data, the FDA has concluded that current policies regarding certain donor eligibility criteria can be modified without compromising the safety of the blood supply," the release said.

The US blood supply faces a critical shortage because of social-distancing measures intended keep the coronavirus from spreading, the release said.

The new rules allow more persons who were previously restricted due to travel patterns and sexual preferences.

