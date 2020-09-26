US Embassy in Baku Issues Travel Alert Amid Tensions at Armenia-Azerbaijan Border

US citizens should reconsider their travels in some parts of Azerbaijan due to increased tensions on the border with Armenia, the American embassy in Baku said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) US citizens should reconsider their travels in some parts of Azerbaijan due to increased tensions on the border with Armenia, the American embassy in Baku said on Friday.

"The US Embassy in Azerbaijan urges US citizens to reconsider non-essential travel outside of the Absheron Peninsula due to heightened tensions and recent violence along portions of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border," the embassy said in a statement.

Diplomatic missions also instructed its employees and their families not to travel outside of the Absheron Peninsula.

The embassy urged Americans to monitor local news, exercise caution and avoid crowds.

The two neighbors have clashed over control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region since the early 1990s. The latest armed clashes broke out in July, which left 12 Azerbaijani troops dead, according to Baku, while Armenia also reported casualties.

On Monday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported another incident of escalation at the border with Armenia, adding that one serviceman was killed as a result of shelling.