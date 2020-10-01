US Embassy in Kiev Confirms Death of Employee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US Embassy in Kiev on Wednesday confirmed the reports about the death of one of its employees

Earlier in the day, Kiev's police said that a woman with a head injury was taken to the hospital and later passed away.

She had an ID from the US Embassy among her personal effects.

"We are heartbroken to report the death of an American member of the U.S. Embassy Kyiv community. Officials from U.S. Embassy Kyiv are currently working with authorities to determine the circumstances of the death," the Embassy tweeted.