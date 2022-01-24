UrduPoint.com

US Embassy In Kiev To Continue Operating In Uninterrupted Way - State Department Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The US Embassy in Kiev will continue to operate in an uninterrupted way despite the fact that some of the staff have been authorized to leave amid Washington's concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, a senior US State Department official said.

On Sunday, the State Department authorized the voluntary departure of US direct hire employees and ordered the departure of eligible family members from the embassy in Kiev amid security concerns. US citizens in Ukraine are being advised to leave using commercial transportation options.

"The US Embassy in Kyiv is going to continue to operate in an uninterrupted way to support Ukraine at this critical moment," a state department official said at a Sunday briefing.

Asked about how many Americans are currently in Ukraine, the official said the state department did not have a solid number.

According to the official, the US will not be in a position to evacuate US citizens from Ukraine in case the security situation deteriorates, that is why the state department has issued an updated travel advisory, urging Americans to leave Ukraine now using commercial transportation options, if possible.

Western countries have been accusing Russia of allegedly deploying troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for "aggressive action." Moscow has repeatedly denied these accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also affirmed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

