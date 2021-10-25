UrduPoint.com

US Embassy In Sudan Urges To Allow Civilian Gov't To Continue Its Work

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 04:12 PM

US Embassy in Sudan Urges to Allow Civilian Gov't to Continue Its Work

The United States embassy in Sudan on Monday called for allowing the civilian-led transitional government to carry out its work amid reports about detention of its members by the military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The United States embassy in Sudan on Monday called for allowing the civilian-led transitional government to carry out its work amid reports about detention of its members by the military.

"The U.S.

embassy is gravely concerned by reports that the armed forces have taken action against Sudan's civilian government, and condemns actions that are undermining Sudan's democratic transition. We call on all actors who are disrupting Sudan's transition to stand down, and allow the civilian-led transitional government to continue its important work to achieve the goals of the revolution," the embassy said in a statement on Twitter.

Related Topics

Twitter United States Sudan All Government

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

5 minutes ago
 HERO Hatta, Dubai Muscle Show and Moonlight Classi ..

HERO Hatta, Dubai Muscle Show and Moonlight Classic headline list of 32 sports e ..

38 minutes ago
 South Korean Intelligence Denies Rumors of Removal ..

South Korean Intelligence Denies Rumors of Removal of Kim Jong Un, Coup in North

7 minutes ago
 Positions of EU, Russia Not Irreconcilable - Spani ..

Positions of EU, Russia Not Irreconcilable - Spanish Foreign Minister

7 minutes ago
 Moscow Format Meeting Outcomes on Afghanistan Unaf ..

Moscow Format Meeting Outcomes on Afghanistan Unaffected by Partial Participatio ..

7 minutes ago
 Encroachments creating hurdles in smooth flow of t ..

Encroachments creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.