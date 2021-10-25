The United States embassy in Sudan on Monday called for allowing the civilian-led transitional government to carry out its work amid reports about detention of its members by the military

"The U.S.

embassy is gravely concerned by reports that the armed forces have taken action against Sudan's civilian government, and condemns actions that are undermining Sudan's democratic transition. We call on all actors who are disrupting Sudan's transition to stand down, and allow the civilian-led transitional government to continue its important work to achieve the goals of the revolution," the embassy said in a statement on Twitter.