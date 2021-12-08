UrduPoint.com

US Embassy To Russia Receives Protest Note Over Black Sea Incident - Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry has delivered a diplomatic note of protest to the US embassy with warning of dangerous consequences of the US and NATO military activities in the Black Sea, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday

"In connection with these provocative actions (incidents over the Black Sea), On December 8, a note of protest was handed to the US Embassy in Moscow, warning about the dangerous consequences of such recklessness," Zakharova said in a statement.

The spokeswoman added that Moscow calls on Washington and its allies to engage in a dialogue on security guarantees.

"Reserving the right to respond to the corresponding challenges from the United States and the NATO members led by it, we call for a substantive dialogue on security guarantees and discussion of ways to reduce military-political tensions, including options for preventing dangerous incidents in the air and at sea. Otherwise, all the means at our disposal will be used to prevent and eliminate emerging threats," Zakharova added.

