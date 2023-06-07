US Encourages Iraq to Adopt Legislation on International Crimes - UN Representative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The United States encourage the Iraqi government to adopt legislation on international crimes such as genocide and war crimes, the US Deputy Representative to the United Nations Jeffrey DeLaurentis said on Wednesday.

"We encourage the Government of Iraq to adopt legislation on international crimes - notably genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity - and to take steps necessary to ensure transparent prosecutions against ISIS members that respect minimum fair trial guarantees and legal protections," DeLaurentis said at the UNSC Briefing on the UN Investigative Team for Accountability of Da'esh/ISIL (UNITAD).

DeLaurentis welcomed reports of increasing cooperation between the Iraqi authorities and UNITAD as both began sharing information on ISIS (banned in Russia) financial networks and crimes.

The Deputy Representative added that although ISIS's activities have significantly diminished in the region because of operations from the Global Coalition Against Daesh, the terrorist organization remains a threat to Iraq's but also international security.