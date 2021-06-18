UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy To Visit Seoul June 19-23 To Discuss N. Korea Policy With Partners - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 04:00 AM

US Envoy to Visit Seoul June 19-23 to Discuss N. Korea Policy With Partners - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) US Special Representative Sung Kim will visit Seoul this weekend to discuss the outcomes of the United States' North Korea policy review with South Korean and Japanese government officials, the State Department said in a press release.

"US Special Representative for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Ambassador Sung Kim will travel to Seoul, June 19-23," the release said on Thursday. "Special Representative Kim will also meet with other senior ROK [South Korean] officials and engage members of academia and civil society to discuss the outcomes of the United States' DPRK policy review."

Kim will also join a trilateral meeting with South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk and Japanese Director-General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Funakoshi Takehiro.

Related Topics

Civil Society Visit Seoul United States North Korea June Government Asia

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in International Conference to supp ..

4 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

5 hours ago

Qureshi meets Iraqi FM; stresses liberalizing visa ..

3 hours ago

Opposition habitual to use unparliamentary languag ..

3 hours ago

Lavrov, Belarusian Foreign Minister to Discuss Sap ..

3 hours ago

Shehryar Khan Afridi to avoid disgracing parliamen ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.