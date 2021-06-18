US Envoy to Visit Seoul June 19-23 to Discuss N. Korea Policy With Partners - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) US Special Representative Sung Kim will visit Seoul this weekend to discuss the outcomes of the United States' North Korea policy review with South Korean and Japanese government officials, the State Department said in a press release.

"US Special Representative for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Ambassador Sung Kim will travel to Seoul, June 19-23," the release said on Thursday. "Special Representative Kim will also meet with other senior ROK [South Korean] officials and engage members of academia and civil society to discuss the outcomes of the United States' DPRK policy review."

Kim will also join a trilateral meeting with South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk and Japanese Director-General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Funakoshi Takehiro.