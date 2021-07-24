US, EU Acknowledge Peace Process in Afghanistan Will Take Time, Call for Meaningful Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The United States, European Union, NATO and other European states acknowledged in a joint statement that achieving a final settlement in Afghanistan will take time, but called on the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) and the Afghan government to engage in meaningful negotiations.

"We acknowledge that reaching a final political settlement, including on the Constitution, will likely take time," the US-Europe Communiqué on Afghanistan and Peace Efforts said on Friday. "We urge the two sides to agree on a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire and on foundational principles for the future Afghan State and details of transitional governing arrangements until a final political settlement is reached."