US Extends Export Ban on Supply of Aircraft, Parts for Russian Airlines - Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The United States extended export restrictions on the supply of US-made aircraft and parts to Russia's Aeroflot, Utair, and Azur Air airlines for another 180 days as part of the sanctions imposed in connection with the Ukraine crisis, the Commerce Department said in an order to be published on Friday.

"I hereby grant the request of the Office of Export Enforcement to renew the temporary denial order issued in this matter on April 7, 2022," the order said. "This Order is effective immediately and shall remain in effect for 180 days."

The US Commerce Department extended the export restrictions because Aeroflot, Utair, and Azur Air have allegedly acted in violation of US regulations that prohibited the operation of aircraft subject to the limits.

On February 24, the Commerce Department imposed export controls on aviation-related items to Russia, including the export, reexport or transfer to Russia of any aircraft or aircraft parts specified by the United States.

Additionally, the United States introduced a licensing requirement for travel to Russia by any aircraft of US or foreign origin that includes more than 25% of US-made parts, registered in, owned, or controlled by, or under charter or lease by Russia or a national of Russia.

In September, Sergey Chemezov, the CEO of Russian state-owned defense corporation Rostec, said that aircraft produced by the Boeing and Airbus aerospace corporations are unlikely to be delivered to Russia, with domestically produced civil planes set to replace the foreign ones in the near future. Instead, Aeroflot, Russia's biggest carrier, will purchase 339 Russian-made aircraft from Rostec.