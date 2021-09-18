US FDA Advisory Committee Votes Against Recommending Pfizer Booster Shots
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 12:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) An advisory panel to the US food and Drug Administration on Friday voted overwhelmingly to reject Pfizer-BioNTech's booster shots for the coronavirus vaccine.
"This vote did not pass. The majority voted no," said an official after a count of the votes cast by the panel, whose proceedings were broadcast on a live stream.