UrduPoint.com

US FDA Advisory Committee Votes Against Recommending Pfizer Booster Shots

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) An advisory panel to the US food and Drug Administration on Friday voted overwhelmingly to reject Pfizer-BioNTech's booster shots for the coronavirus vaccine.

"This vote did not pass. The majority voted no," said an official after a count of the votes cast by the panel, whose proceedings were broadcast on a live stream.

