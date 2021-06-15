UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US 'Feels Very Good' About Prospect Of Strengthening Ties With EU, NATO - Biden

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 03:38 PM

US 'Feels Very Good' About Prospect of Strengthening Ties With EU, NATO - Biden

The United States is looking forward to strengthening ties with the European Union and NATO, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday, emphasizing that his view on the relations is different from that of ex-US leader Donald Trump

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The United States is looking forward to strengthening ties with the European Union and NATO, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday, emphasizing that his view on the relations is different from that of ex-US leader Donald Trump.

"I think we have a great opportunity to work with the EU as well as NATO.

And we're feeling very good about it," Biden said ahead of the EU-US summit in Brussels.

"It's overwhelmingly in the interest of the United States of America to have a great relationship with NATO and with the EU. I have a very different view than my predecessor did," Biden said.

Commenting on his recent negotiations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Biden said he felt "very good" about the "long discussions."

Related Topics

NATO European Union Trump Brussels United States Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

Red tourism flourishes during China's Dragon Boat ..

3 minutes ago

Australian firm in talks over massive Congo hydro ..

3 minutes ago

EGA begins planting 10,000 mangroves in Jebel Ali ..

11 minutes ago

Mongolia logs record-high daily COVID-19 cases for ..

3 minutes ago

Sports schemes of Rs 592 mln to be completed in ne ..

3 minutes ago

Various cities of Punjab, Sindh witness shortage o ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.