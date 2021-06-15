US 'Feels Very Good' About Prospect of Strengthening Ties With EU, NATO - Biden

The United States is looking forward to strengthening ties with the European Union and NATO, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday, emphasizing that his view on the relations is different from that of ex-US leader Donald Trump

"I think we have a great opportunity to work with the EU as well as NATO.

And we're feeling very good about it," Biden said ahead of the EU-US summit in Brussels.

"It's overwhelmingly in the interest of the United States of America to have a great relationship with NATO and with the EU. I have a very different view than my predecessor did," Biden said.

Commenting on his recent negotiations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Biden said he felt "very good" about the "long discussions."