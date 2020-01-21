UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Flies Surveillance Aircraft Over S. Korea Amid Tensions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 12:54 PM

U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over S. Korea amid tensions

The United States flew a surveillance aircraft over South Korea on Tuesday, an aviation tracker said, amid tensions on the Korean Peninsula over possible provocations by North Korea

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The United States flew a surveillance aircraft over South Korea on Tuesday, an aviation tracker said, amid tensions on the Korean Peninsula over possible provocations by North Korea.

An RC-135W Rivet Joint of the U.S. Air Force was spotted in the skies above South Korea at 31,000 feet, Aircraft Spots tweeted. This type of aircraft was detected here three days in a row earlier this month.

On Monday, the U.S. Navy's EP-3E also flew over South Korea, according to the aviation tracker.

They were believed to have carried out operations monitoring North Korea after the communist country has warned of a "new strategic weapon" in the near future and a "shocking actual action" in protest over the stalled denuclearization negotiations with the U.S.

Experts say the "strategic weapon" may mean an advanced type of its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

Related Topics

Protest South Korea United States North Korea May Weapon

Recent Stories

S. Korea takes part in U.S.-led multilateral anti- ..

1 minute ago

Electric shock claims a life,injures four in Chich ..

1 minute ago

No smoking four weeks before surgery cuts risks: W ..

1 minute ago

Price of per kg wheat flour touches Rs 75 in diffe ..

23 minutes ago

Cutlery exports increase over 7% in 6 months of FY ..

2 minutes ago

LG Electronics launches wireless earbuds in U.S.

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.