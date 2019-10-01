UrduPoint.com
US Foundation Launches Pritzker-like Prize For Landscape Architecture

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 09:24 PM

A new international award for landscape architecture modeled on the Pritzker Prize will be named after pioneering Canadian architect Cornelia Hahn Oberlander, organizers said Tuesday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :A new international award for landscape architecture modeled on the Pritzker prize will be named after pioneering Canadian architect Cornelia Hahn Oberlander, organizers said Tuesday.

The Oberlander Prize will be awarded every two years from 2021, with the winner receiving $100,000, the same as Pritzker laureates, The Cultural Landscape Foundation said in a statement.

Ninety-eight-year-old Oberlander, who lives in Vancouver, is considered one of the most influential landscape architects of the 20th century.

She was one of the first architects to embrace ecology, sustainability and social justice in her designs.

The Pritzker Prize, launched in 1979, is considered architecture's highest honor and is often referred to as the Nobel of architecture.

Japan's Arata Isozaki was awarded this year's Pritzker in March.

More Stories From World

