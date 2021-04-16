Despite statements by the White House, Washington did not provide any information through diplomatic channels about Moscow's alleged involvement in organizing the killings of US soldiers in Afghanistan, Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Despite statements by the White House, Washington did not provide any information through diplomatic channels about Moscow's alleged involvement in organizing the killings of US soldiers in Afghanistan, Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik.

"They did not give us any information," Kabulov said.

He added that the US side itself had made it clear that "they do not have such information."

On Thursday, commenting on new sanctions against Russia, a senior US administration official said that US intelligence with "low or medium" confidence believed that Russia had allegedly offered the Taliban to conduct attacks on US military and coalition employees in 2019. He added that the US had allegedly sent to Russia clear direct messages on these issues through diplomatic, intelligence and military channels. Russia has denied such US accusations in the past.