UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Gave No Proof On Russia's 'Involvement' In US Soldiers Killings In Afghanistan - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 06:51 PM

US Gave No Proof on Russia's 'Involvement' in US Soldiers Killings in Afghanistan - Moscow

Despite statements by the White House, Washington did not provide any information through diplomatic channels about Moscow's alleged involvement in organizing the killings of US soldiers in Afghanistan, Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Despite statements by the White House, Washington did not provide any information through diplomatic channels about Moscow's alleged involvement in organizing the killings of US soldiers in Afghanistan, Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik.

"They did not give us any information," Kabulov said.

He added that the US side itself had made it clear that "they do not have such information."

On Thursday, commenting on new sanctions against Russia, a senior US administration official said that US intelligence with "low or medium" confidence believed that Russia had allegedly offered the Taliban to conduct attacks on US military and coalition employees in 2019. He added that the US had allegedly sent to Russia clear direct messages on these issues through diplomatic, intelligence and military channels. Russia has denied such US accusations in the past.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Moscow Russia Washington White House 2019

Recent Stories

‘100 Million Meals’ Campaign: Food distributio ..

7 minutes ago

Philipsen edges veterans to win Tour of Turkey sta ..

20 seconds ago

National Assembly body for a comprehensive report ..

22 seconds ago

Zelenskyy Says Counts on Italy's Support of Ukrain ..

23 seconds ago

IREN of RTO Rawalpindi confiscates counterfeit cig ..

26 seconds ago

Worshipers sought Almighty's mercy from pandemic o ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.