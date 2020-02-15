US Gives Oshkosh $407Mln Deal to Make Tactical Vehicles for Lithuania, Slovenia - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Oshkosh Defense has won a $407 million US Army modification contract to provide Joint Light Tactical Vehicles for two NATO member states in Europe - Lithuania and Slovenia, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Oshkosh Defense [of] Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $407,335,834 modification... contract to procure Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and associated kits," the release said on Friday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Oshkosh in the US state of Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of January 31, 2022, the Defense Department said.

The US Marine Corps service has nearly doubled the number of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles it plans to purchase from 9,000 to 15,000 to replace its aging Humvee force. The Humvee is a military light truck, but during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq it proved vulnerable to improvised explosive devices and projectiles.