UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Gives Oshkosh $407Mln Deal To Make Tactical Vehicles For Lithuania, Slovenia - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 04:10 AM

US Gives Oshkosh $407Mln Deal to Make Tactical Vehicles for Lithuania, Slovenia - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Oshkosh Defense has won a $407 million US Army modification contract to provide Joint Light Tactical Vehicles for two NATO member states in Europe - Lithuania and Slovenia, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Oshkosh Defense [of] Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $407,335,834 modification... contract to procure Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and associated kits," the release said on Friday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Oshkosh in the US state of Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of January 31, 2022, the Defense Department said.

The US Marine Corps service has nearly doubled the number of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles it plans to purchase from 9,000 to 15,000 to replace its aging Humvee force. The Humvee is a military light truck, but during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq it proved vulnerable to improvised explosive devices and projectiles.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Army Europe Iraq Vehicles Oshkosh Slovenia Lithuania January From Million

Recent Stories

US Senator Graham Suggests Replacing Iran Nuclear ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan, Turkey vow to transform bilateral ties i ..

4 hours ago

Countries Affected by CIA Spyware Scandal Should S ..

4 hours ago

WHO defends China after US criticism over outbreak ..

4 hours ago

World champion Hamilton says Verstappen comments ' ..

4 hours ago

US, Ukrainian Security Officials Discuss Boosting ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.