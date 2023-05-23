UrduPoint.com

US Govt, 7 States Agree On Proposal To Conserve More Water In Colorado River Basin - Biden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 01:50 AM

US Govt, 7 States Agree on Proposal to Conserve More Water in Colorado River Basin - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The US government and seven US states agreed on a proposal designed to combat severe drought conditions in the Colorado River Basin, President Joe Biden said on Monday.

"Today's agreement between the Department of the Interior and seven Colorado River Basin states on a consensus-based approach marks an important step forward in our efforts to protect the stability of the Colorado River System in the face of climate change and historic drought conditions," Biden said.

Biden noted that the US government is deploying record resources to support water conservation and improve the Colorado River's long-term sustainability, benefiting the 40 million people who rely on the Colorado River Basin for agriculture, drinking water, and power.

The Interior Department said in a separate press release that the proposal seeks to conserve 3-million-acre feet of water through 2026. The Interior Department also said it aims to finalize its plans later this year.

The Colorado Rivera impacts communities in California, Arizona, Nevada, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and New Mexico.

