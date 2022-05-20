UrduPoint.com

US Granting Work Licenses In Rebels-Controlled Areas Violates Syria's Sovereignty - Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 11:09 PM

The US government's decision to grant a license for certain economic activities in parts of Syria under control of terrorists and separatists is in violation the country's sovereignty, Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations Bassam al-Sabbagh told the UN Security Council on Friday

"The recent decision by the US administration to grant a license for economic activities in specific areas in the northeastern and northwestern parts of Syria controlled by separatists militias and terrorist organizations represents direct support by the US administration to these entities and a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic, its independence," al-Sabbagh said.

Last week, the US Treasury Department issued a General License that authorizes specific economic activities in the northeastern and northwestern areas of Syria.

Al-Sabbagh said the move is a "grave breach" of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions concerning Syria.

The ambassador also accused the United States of a discriminatory approach toward the population in different parts of Syria.

