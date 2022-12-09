US Has Concerns About Sending Cluster Munitions to Ukraine - Kirby

The United States has concerns about the use of the cluster munitions, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday when asked about reports that Washington is planning to send cluster bombs to Ukraine.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The United States has concerns about the use of the cluster munitions, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday when asked about reports that Washington is planning to send cluster bombs to Ukraine.

"According to our own policy, we have concerns about the use of those kinds of munitions," Kirby said during a press briefing.