US Has Range of Tools for Possible Russia-Ukraine Clash, Including Sanctions - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) The US has a number of ways to respond in the event of a confrontation between Russia and Ukraine, including coordinated economic sanctions, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"There's a range of tools at our disposal, of course economic sanctions are an option, but we are going to do that in coordination with our European partners, with Congress, those consultations have been ongoing and we just want to be prepared," Psaki said during a press conference.

The news comes following a statement from President Joe Biden earlier on Friday about working with European and Ukrainian partners to develop a set of initiatives to "make it very very difficult" for Russia to "invade" Ukraine.