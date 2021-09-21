US Has Right to 'Respond Decisively' to Cyberattacks - Biden

The United States reserves the right to respond decisively to cyberattacks that threaten its national interests and those of its partners, US President Joe Biden said in an address at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The United States reserves the right to respond decisively to cyberattacks that threaten its national interests and those of its partners, US President Joe Biden said in an address at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

