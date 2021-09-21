US Has Right To 'Respond Decisively' To Cyberattacks - Biden
Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 09:59 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The United States reserves the right to respond decisively to cyberattacks that threaten its national interests and those of its partners, US President Joe Biden said in an address at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.
"We reserve the right to respond decisively to cyberattacks that threaten our people, our allies, our interests," Biden said.