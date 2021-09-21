UrduPoint.com

US Has Right To 'Respond Decisively' To Cyberattacks - Biden

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 09:59 PM

US Has Right to 'Respond Decisively' to Cyberattacks - Biden

The United States reserves the right to respond decisively to cyberattacks that threaten its national interests and those of its partners, US President Joe Biden said in an address at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The United States reserves the right to respond decisively to cyberattacks that threaten its national interests and those of its partners, US President Joe Biden said in an address at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

"We reserve the right to respond decisively to cyberattacks that threaten our people, our allies, our interests," Biden said.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations United States

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence discusses cooperation in milit ..

Ministry of Defence discusses cooperation in military industries with Jordan

45 minutes ago
 National laboratories receive UKAS accreditation f ..

National laboratories receive UKAS accreditation for 61 new food, veterinary pro ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic and investment cooperation wit ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition and Conference

2 hours ago
 Coronavirus claims 42 more lives, 880 new cases re ..

Coronavirus claims 42 more lives, 880 new cases reported in Punjab

19 seconds ago
 EU Commission Says Travelers Vaccinated With Astra ..

EU Commission Says Travelers Vaccinated With AstraZeneca Should Be Allowed to En ..

21 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.