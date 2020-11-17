UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Hate Crimes Rate Reached Decade High In 2019 - FBI

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Hate Crimes Rate Reached Decade High in 2019 - FBI

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Law enforcement agencies reported a total of 7,314 hate crimes in the United States in 2019, the highest figure in a decade, according to a yearly report data released by the FBI on Monday.

"Law enforcement agencies submitted incident reports involving 7,314 criminal incidents and 8,559 related offenses as being motivated by bias toward race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender and gender identity," the FBI said in the yearly report.

The FBI said this is the largest number of hate crimes since 2008 when 7,783 such cases were reported.

In 2017, 7,175 hate crime incidents were reported and 7,120 in 2018.

Last year, 5,512 hate incidents were classified as crimes against persons, 2,811 as crimes against property and 236 as crimes against society, the FBI also said.

In 4.4 percent of the cases, the hate crimes took place in churches, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship.

Of the 6,406 known offenders, 52.5 percent were white and 23.9 percent were African American.

Related Topics

United States Criminals FBI 2017 2018 2019 Race

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League reviews with clubs international ex ..

59 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, UN envoy review reviving Middl ..

16 minutes ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

18 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Arab League Chief review regio ..

46 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed opens Seamless Middle East 2020

1 hour ago

UK secures five million doses of Moderna vaccine

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.