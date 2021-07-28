UrduPoint.com
US Homeland Security Dept. Orders Employees To Wear Masks Indoors

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 08:12 PM

Face masks will be required of all employees working indoors, including those fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, to comply with the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Face masks will be required of all employees working indoors, including those fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, to comply with the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Wednesday.

"DHS is following the new CDC guidance...and instructions to ensure the safety of our workforce," the department said via Twitte. "Beginning today, all employees, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask indoors and physically distance.

On Tuesday, the CDC announced new recommendations that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the United States where the coronavirus is reportedly surging - a threshold that applies to Washington, DC - due to the ability of the Delta variant to spread among vaccinated individuals.

In addition to DHS, the White House and the House of Representatives also imposed mask requirements on everyone indoors, including vaccinated individuals.

