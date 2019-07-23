UrduPoint.com
US Hopes To Resume Working-Level Talks With North Korea Within Several Weeks - Pompeo

US Hopes to Resume Working-Level Talks With North Korea Within Several Weeks - Pompeo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The United States hopes to restart the working-level negotiations with North Korea within a couple of weeks, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

US President Donald Trump had a surprise meeting with the North's leader, Kim Jong Un, in a village on the Korean demarcation line on June 30.

Trump told reporters they had agreed to working-level nuclear talks, expected to restart the North Korean denuclearization process.

"We hope that the working-level discussions will begin in a couple of weeks.  The North Koreans have to go fill the promise that Chairman Kim made. He promised that he would denuclearize his country.  He did so publicly in a written document; he said so to President Trump. He has told me that half a dozen times personally. They have to make a decision that they're prepared to go execute that," Pompeo told the IHeartMedia radio broadcaster in an interview.

