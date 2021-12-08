UrduPoint.com

US House Capitol Assault Panel Threatens To Hold Ex-Trump Chief-of-Staff In Contempt

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The US House Capitol attack panel may advance contempt proceedings against Trump administration Chief of Staff Mark Meadows after he informed the committee he would no longer cooperate.

"Mark Meadows has informed the Select Committee that he does not intend to cooperate further despite his apparent willingness to provide details about the January 6th attack, including conversations with President (Donald) Trump, in the book he is now promoting and selling," the committee said in a tweet on Tuesday. "If indeed Mr. Meadows refuses to appear, the Select Committee will be left no choice but to advance contempt proceedings and recommend that the body in which Meadows once served refer him for criminal prosecution.

"

The Select Committee has numerous questions for Meadows, the release added, about records he has turned over to the Committee with no claim of privilege, which include real-time communications with many individuals as the events of January 6th unfolded

The committee has argued that there is no valid legal basis for Meadows' continued resistance to requests for information considering President Joe Biden decided not to invoke executive privilege to protect the documents or testimony.

