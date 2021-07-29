UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Committee Approves Bipartisan Legislation Expanding Rural Broadband Access

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 02:00 AM

US House Committee Approves Bipartisan Legislation Expanding Rural Broadband Access

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Legislation designed to remove barriers to expanding internet access to rural communities won bipartisan approval in the US House Transportation Committee, the panel announced on Wednesday.

"H.R. 3193 removes hurdles for broadband projects under Economic Development Administration (EDA) grants, including difficult last-mile efforts that often delay rural broadband deployment," the Transportation Committee said in a press release.

The measure also ensures that local communities can partner with the private sector in carrying out broadband projects and still meet requirements for matching federal subsidies, the release said.

"It doesn't matter how old you are or where you live, Americans of all walks of life use the internet for everything, from precision agriculture, to telemedicine, to school and work," the committee's ranking Republican Sam Graves said in the release.

Just 22.3 percent of Americans in rural areas and 27.7 percent of Americans in Tribal lands lack coverage from fixed terrestrial broadband with download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second (Mbps) and upload speeds of 3 Mbps, a recent report by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said.

In contrast, just 1.5 percent of Americans in urban areas lack comparable high-speed internet access, according to the FCC.

Related Topics

Internet Agriculture All From

Recent Stories

HBL launches WhatsApp Banking Services, powered by ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi provin ..

2 hours ago

Commander of Joint Operations receives Chief of St ..

3 hours ago

New York City Offers Residents $100 to Get Vaccina ..

2 hours ago

West Indies 85-5 in T20 reduced to a T9

2 hours ago

Russia, US Did Not Agree Yet to Discuss Nuclear, N ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.