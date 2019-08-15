US House Judiciary Panel Subpoenas Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Lewandowski - Filing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The US House Judiciary Committee has issued a subpoena to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski as part of the panel's investigation into potential obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump , a copy of the document revealed on Thursday.

The subpoena requires Lewandowski appear before the House Judiciary Committee for testimony on the morning of September 17, the document said.

The House Judiciary Committee also issued a subpoena for former White House aide Rick Dearborn, who is required to testify before the panel with Lewandowksi on September 17 as well.

Lewandowksi and Dearborn were named in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report in a section about Trump trying to limit the Russia investigation.

Mueller's report, which was released in April, concluded that there was no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion, but listed some evidence of possible obstruction of justice by the US president.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system and said the allegations to the contrary have been made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent Hillary Clinton as well as to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.