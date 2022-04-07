UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Bill Asking Biden To Report On Efforts To Gather Info On Abuses In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 04:50 AM

US House Passes Bill Asking Biden to Report on Efforts to Gather Info on Abuses in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The US House of Representatives passed legislation that would require President Joe Biden to submit a report to Congress about his administration's efforts to collect evidence of any alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

The House on Wednesday passed the measure with a 418-7 vote, sending it to the Senate for consideration.

The bill directs the US president to submit to Congress a report on the US government's efforts to collect, analyze, and preserve evidence and information related to war crimes and any other atrocities committed during Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

The Biden administration previously said it opposes the idea of sending US troops into Ukraine to investigate alleged war crimes.

The West has accused Russia of war crimes in Ukraine, including in the city of Bucha. Images emerged showing what appears to be civilian remains on roadways several days after the departure of Russian forces and entry of Ukrainian forces into Bucha.

Russia's Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia denied the accusations at a meeting of the UN Security Council, instead contending that radical Ukrainian forces have been committing abuses against civilians and prisoners of war, as well as breaking humanitarian agreements.

