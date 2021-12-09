UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Bill To Ban Imports From China's Xinjiang

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The US House of Representatives passed a bill by a vote of 428 to 1 banning imports from China's Xinjiang made with forced labor and threatening sanctions against Chinese officials responsible for allegedly persecuting the Muslim minority of the region.

The goal of the bill, passed on Wednesday, is to ensure that "goods made with forced labor in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China do not enter the United States market."

