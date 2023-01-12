UrduPoint.com

US House Passes 'Born Alive' Bill, Condemns Violence Against Anti-Abortion Centers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill requiring treatment of infants born alive during an attempted abortion and a resolution condemning violence against anti-abortion centers.

The House passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act in a vote of 220-210, with one member voting present. House lawmakers also passed a concurrent resolution condemning attacks on anti-abortion facilities, groups and churches in a vote of 222-209.

The Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act secures medical protections for infants who survive attempted abortions, requiring health care practitioners to exercise the same care to preserve life as would be offered to any other infant born prematurely.

"It's time we pass legislation that protects the sanctity of life and safeguards the rights of the unborn," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on the bill. "Every single Member of Congress should be able to agree that newborn babies deserve protection regardless of the circumstances under which they are born."

The concurrent resolution passed by the House condemns a number of recent attacks and vandalizations of anti-abortion facilities, groups and churches.

The resolution also recognizes the sanctity of life and the importance of anti-abortion groups in supporting pregnant women, infants and families.

Moreover, the resolution calls on the Biden administration to use all appropriate law enforcement authorities to protect the rights of anti-abortion organizations.

"Ever since the draft of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Center Organization decision was leaked to the public, pro-life institutions, including crisis pregnancy centers, and churches, have been subjected to a recent uptick in violence and destruction," Scalise said in a statement. "It's time for the House of Representatives to condemn this violence and put the needs of women and infants ahead of the outrage machine from far-left, pro-abortion activists."

In May 2022, a draft opinion in a case that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision was leaked from the Supreme Court. The next month, the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade, returning the right to regulate abortion from the Federal to the state level.

In response to the ruling, a number of states enacted measures restricting or prohibiting abortions to various degrees.

