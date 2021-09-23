US House Passes Legislation Funding Israeli Iron Dome Defense System

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation that appropriates around $1 billion in funding for the replenishment of Israel's Iron Dome air defense system.

The legislation, which was made separate from the larger defense budget measure simultaneously making its way through Congress, surpassed the 260 minimum easily.

The tally was 290 to 8 with votes still being counted.

A debate leading up to the vote included accusations of anti-Semitism by Republican lawmakers against their Democrats and retorts that the Republicans previously voted against aid for Israel.