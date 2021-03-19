US House Passes Resolution Condemning Military Coup in Myanmar

The US House of Representatives passed a resolution on Friday that condemns the February 1 military coup in Myanmar and the subsequent prosecution of civilian leaders and protesters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The US House of Representatives passed a resolution on Friday that condemns the February 1 military coup in Myanmar and the subsequent prosecution of civilian leaders and protesters.

The House of Representatives passed Resolution 134 (H.R. 134) in a 398-14 vote.

The resolution condemns the military coup and calls on Myanmar's armed forces to release all detained individuals, return all toppled officials to power, refrain from mass evictions and provide freedom of expression, including the right to protest and freedom of movement.

The resolution also calls on US President Joe Biden to impose sanctions on the Myanmar military and implement other restrictions on diplomatic, economic and security relations with the country until a parliament is restored and all individuals detained in connection with the coup are released.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the government and detained a number of senior officials, including President Win Myint, saying they engaged in election fraud. According to the United Nations, nearly 200 people have been killed and thousands detained in subsequent protests against the coup.