UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Passes Resolution Condemning Military Coup In Myanmar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 10:42 PM

US House Passes Resolution Condemning Military Coup in Myanmar

The US House of Representatives passed a resolution on Friday that condemns the February 1 military coup in Myanmar and the subsequent prosecution of civilian leaders and protesters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The US House of Representatives passed a resolution on Friday that condemns the February 1 military coup in Myanmar and the subsequent prosecution of civilian leaders and protesters.

The House of Representatives passed Resolution 134 (H.R. 134) in a 398-14 vote.

The resolution condemns the military coup and calls on Myanmar's armed forces to release all detained individuals, return all toppled officials to power, refrain from mass evictions and provide freedom of expression, including the right to protest and freedom of movement.

The resolution also calls on US President Joe Biden to impose sanctions on the Myanmar military and implement other restrictions on diplomatic, economic and security relations with the country until a parliament is restored and all individuals detained in connection with the coup are released.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the government and detained a number of senior officials, including President Win Myint, saying they engaged in election fraud. According to the United Nations, nearly 200 people have been killed and thousands detained in subsequent protests against the coup.

Related Topics

Election Resolution Protest United Nations Parliament Vote Myanmar February All From Government

Recent Stories

Russian Navy Tracking USS Monterey, Which Entered ..

1 minute ago

March 23 vital day in history of Pakistan says Ex ..

1 minute ago

Expo Vaccination Centre largest in world: PDMA Rel ..

1 minute ago

BBC journalist detained as junta crackdown trigger ..

6 minutes ago

WHO experts renew backing for AstraZeneca Covid ja ..

6 minutes ago

Biden to meet Asian-Americans after Atlanta spa ki ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.