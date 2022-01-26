US House Speaker Pelosi Announces Re-Election Bid to 'Defend Democracy'

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she will run fore re-election in the November midterm elections.

" I am running for re-election to Congress to deliver for the people and defend Democracy," Pelosi announced on Tuesday evening.

Pelosi, a Democrat from California, did not announce in her video message whether she will seek the speakership.

In 2018, Pelosi vowed that her current term as Speaker would be the last, but there has been no update if that remains her intention.

The 81-year-old Pelosi has served in Congress since 1987 and is serving in her fourth term as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

