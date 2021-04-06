UrduPoint.com
US Hypersonic Missile 'Did Not Launch' Due To Issue During Test - Air Force

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:31 PM

A US hypersonic weapon failed to launch due to an issue that occurred during its first booster vehicle flight test on April 5, the Air Force said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) A US hypersonic weapon failed to launch due to an issue that occurred during its first booster vehicle flight test on April 5, the Air Force said on Tuesday.

"The Air Force had a setback in demonstrating its progress in hypersonic weapons on April 5 when its first booster vehicle flight test encountered an issue on the aircraft and did not launch," the Air Force said in a statement circulated by reporters via Twitter.

The test missile was safely retained on a B-52H Stratofortress bomber, which returned to Edwards airbase.

More Stories From World

