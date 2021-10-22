UrduPoint.com

US Hypersonic Weapons Test Delayed Due To Rocket Failure - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The US military recently delayed a hypersonic weapons test after the booster rocket carrying a hypersonic weapon failed to work, Reuters reported on Thursday citing sources familiar with the matter.

The flight was supposed to test one of the hypersonic glide vehicles that the Pentagon is developing, the report said.

