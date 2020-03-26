UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:40 PM

US Imposes Iran-Related Sanctions on 15 Individuals, 5 Companies - Treasury Dept.

The United States sanctioned 15 people and five companies over their alleged ties with Iran's Revolutionary Guards Quds Force, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The United States sanctioned 15 people and five companies over their alleged ties with Iran's Revolutionary Guards Quds Force, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Thursday.

"The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today designated 20 Iran- and Iraq-based front companies, senior officials and business associates that provide support to or act for or on behalf of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) in addition to transferring lethal aid to Iranian-backed terrorist militias in Iraq such as Kata'ib Hizballah (KH) and Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq (AAH)," the release said.

The release accused the targeted individuals and companies of smuggling banned goods into Iraq, laundering money through Iraqi front companies, selling Iranian oil to Syria, smuggling weapons into Iraq and Yemen and backing Shia militias in Iraq that routinely attack US and coalition forces.

The targeted organizations include Kosar Company, which the release said serves as a base for Iranian intelligence activities in Iraq, including the shipment of weapons and ammunition to Iranian-backed militia groups.

Terror-related US sanctions freeze property and other assets under control of US persons and prohibit business dealings with Americans, according to the release.

