US Imposes Venezuela-Related Sanctions on 4 Entities, 4 Oil Tankers - Treasury

*WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The United States has imposed Venezuela-related sanctions against four entities and four oil tankers, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on its website on Tuesday.

The designated vessels include Athens Voyager Crude Oil Tanker sailing under the Panama flag; Chios I Crude Oil Tanker sailing under the Malta flag; Sea Hero Crude Oil Tanker sailing under the Bahamas flag; and Voyager I Crude Oil Tanker sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, the Treasury Department said.

The targeted entities include Adamant Maritime Ltd. in the Marshall Islands; Afranav Maritime in the Marshall Islands; Sanibel Shiptrade Ltd. in the Marshall Islands; and Seacomber Ltd. In Greece.