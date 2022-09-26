UrduPoint.com

US In Private Talks With Russia Warned Of Consequences Of Nuclear Weapon Use - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2022 | 11:20 PM

US in Private Talks With Russia Warned of Consequences of Nuclear Weapon Use - White House

The Biden administration in private talks with Moscow warned of potential consequences should Russia use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The Biden administration in private talks with Moscow warned of potential consequences should Russia use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"(Sullivan) he, the NSC (National Security Council, and his team has had private conversations and communicated privately directly to the Russians and they understand exactly what what those consequences would be," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "We are not going to lay that out in the public. We're not going to have these negotiations or share these conversations in public."

