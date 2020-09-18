UrduPoint.com
US, Indonesian Defense Officials Hold Talks On South China Sea - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 04:30 AM

US, Indonesian Defense Officials Hold Talks on South China Sea - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Acting US Under Secretary of Defense Policy, James Anderson, during a visit to Indonesia discussed China's actions in the South China Sea among other security issues, the Pentagon said in a press release.

"The leaders discussed a range of regional issues including the South China Sea, counter-terrorism, cyber threats, and U.S. investment in Indonesia.

They also discussed pending defense acquisitions," the release said on Thursday.

Anderson also expressed solidarity with Indonesia's efforts to combat COVID-19, the release added.

Anderson met with Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, Chief of Defense Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, and Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan, the Pentagon said.

